David S. Inman

Age 49, of Elsie, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
A celebration of life service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Heartland Church, in Ovid, with the Rev. Ben McBride officiating.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at noon, until the start of the service.
David was born Dec. 20, 1971, in Owosso, the oldest son of Gary and Linda Inman.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1990, and spent many years working in the masonry business.
David had a lifelong love of the outdoors; he spent several years living in Alaska when he was young. He loved nature and prided himself on living off the land.
He had a soft spot for dogs and wild animals, having helped rescue a few possums and racoons. David will be remembered for his love of all creatures, his unique spirit and for his kind heart.
David was married to Jennie McReynolds (Powell) and despite getting divorced, they remained close friends, helping to raise their adopted daughter, Sierra. David loved his grandkids, Abbigail and Elijah, and couldn’t wait to share with them all of his knowledge of hunting, racoons and nature.
David is survived by his mother Linda; daughter Sierra (Robert) Konkright; grandchildren Abbigail and Elijah; brother Dan (Heather) Inman; sisters Deborah (Matt) Elkins and Diana Inman; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.
David was predeceased by his father Gary Inman, grandmother Lois Soldan and uncle Max Caranza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.