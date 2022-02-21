Palmela Carlin

Age 95, of Lennon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.
Private family services will be held.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Palmela was born June 1, 1926, in Oneida, Tennessee, the daughter of Dillard and Julia (Human) Newport.
She enjoyed nature and watching birds and especially loved her dog, Dolly, and cat, Maegan. Most of all, Palmela looked forward to family time and get togethers.
She married Arthur Carlin in Owosso on Nov. 4, 1955.
Palmela was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
Palmela is survived by her children Robert (Maria) Carlin, Catherine Carlin, Marjorie (Bert) DeClerg, Carol (Robert) Lott and Audree (Jim) Baxter; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, 13 siblings and their spouses.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society or Durand First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
