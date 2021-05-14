Pastor Ed Tallon

Age 73, went to be with the Lord May 12, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Margaret Tallon; mother-in-law Billie Jean; father-in-law Al; brother the Rev. John Tallon; brothers-in-law David Husak and Harvey Gagne; nephew David Gagne; and niece Julie Jones.
Pastor Ed is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Sharon Ruth; children Tamerah (Ken) Luther, Amy (Jamie) Hicks, Edmund (Alice), Joseph (Angela) and Scott (Renee) Tallon; grandchildren Rachel (Colin), Erin, Veronica (J.W.), Jessica, Clay, Tyrus, Nathan, Reece, Reyna, Remy, Annabelle, Juliette, Makenzi, Braxton and Arianna; six great-grandchildren; and sisters Patricia Husak, Shirley Gagne and Terry Jones.
Pastor Ed spent 15 years in the lumber business with his father. Then he began a career in automotive sales that lasted 15 years. These occupations prepared him for his calling into ministry.
In 1999, Pastor Ed and his wife Sharon, were sent from Mount Hope Church of Lansing to plant a church in Corunna. They ministered at Mount Hope Church in Corunna for a total of 12 years. Pastor Ed finished his pastoral career in Perry at the Perry Assembly of God living out his passion for encouraging, discipling and leading others to Christ.
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, May 15, at the Faholo Tabernacle, 3000 Mt. Hope Road in Grass Lake with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment will be in Alchin Farm Cemetery in Webberville. Please sign Pastor Ed’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.