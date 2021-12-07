Age 94, of Owosso, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Chesaning Nursing Home and Rehab Center.
Mary was born June 22, 1927, in Chesaning to John and Anna (Skuda) Csiteji. She had been a resident of Owosso since she was 16.
She retired from Midland Brake in Owosso with more than 30 years seniority. Mary was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. She enjoyed playing bridge, doing puzzles and being with her nieces and nephews.
Surviving are siblings James (Rosemary) Csiteji of Chesaning, Rose (William) Raymond of Arizona, Jane Molloy of California; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother Jack Csiteji, sister Barbara Wyman and brother-in-law John Molloy.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
