Age 73, of Elsie, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home.
In accordance with John’s wishes, cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.
John was born in Hillsdale Dec. 27, 1945, the son of Frederick and Ardath (Terrill) Oberlin. He graduated from Tecumseh High School (1964) and received a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. John resided most of his life in Elsie.
He owned and operated John Oberlin Tax Service. John was a teacher and coach at Ovid-Elsie High School for many years. He was also a high school football and basketball official for 25 years. John loved to travel and to be with his friends. Family was very important to him, especially his two nephews and their families.
He is survived by his brother Jim and Nancy Oberlin of Britton; sister Linda and Gene Stock of Temperance; nephews Chad and Jessica Stock of Dexter, Kevin and Dana Stock of Deerfield, Illinois; and great-nieces and nephews Makenzie, Cade, Piper and Briggs Stock.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to a Charity of Donor’s Choice. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
