Jeanne Louise Serviss

Jeanne Louise Serviss was born in Little Britain, New York, to Robert and Louise Finley.

Jeanne spent her childhood years growing up on the family farm with her sister Elizabeth in New York, enjoying many hobbies and was active in 4-H, as well as the Little Britain Grange and spending time with her family and friends. She married Paul Bundschu in her early 20s and started a family. Paul Jr. was born first, followed four years later by Christy, then Betsy.

