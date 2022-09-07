Jeanne Louise Serviss was born in Little Britain, New York, to Robert and Louise Finley.
Jeanne spent her childhood years growing up on the family farm with her sister Elizabeth in New York, enjoying many hobbies and was active in 4-H, as well as the Little Britain Grange and spending time with her family and friends. She married Paul Bundschu in her early 20s and started a family. Paul Jr. was born first, followed four years later by Christy, then Betsy.
She moved from New York early in her marriage to start a dairy farm in Pennsylvania. Jeanne later moved to St. Johns, where she raised sheep and her children. She divorced Paul shortly after Betsy was born and later met the love of her life, Bob Serviss, at a snowmobile race in Ovid — introduced (actually set up) by her friends and neighbors Dave and Diane Hill. Bob quickly embraced this instant family and they were married and moved to the family farm in the early 1970s. There they raised peppermint, spearmint and many other farm-related crops. They started the dairy farm Cedar Lawn Vu, which was the foundation for many champion Holsteins and Jerseys, as well as winning top awards in milk production and quality. Cedar Lawn Vu was also the very first pipeline dairy in the state of Michigan, put in by De Laval.
Bob and Jeanne were both very active in their communities and raised the kids with agriculture in the forefront. Jeanne was well-known for her amazing ability to cook and loved large family gatherings, where the whole family would come to the farm for holidays and family dinners. She enjoyed visits from her grandson, Josh, who spent a lot of time and summers on the family farm. Jeanne was a pioneer as a female in the Holstein industry, paving the way for a lot of women in agriculture, including her daughters and later her granddaughter. She was known by many in the industry for being involved in export, livestock sales and later in career large CAFO operations. Jeanne loved dairy shows and most definitely the World Dairy Expo. She had “her spot” at the rail and everyone knew where to find her during the show.
After her husband passed away in 1994, her daughters continued with the dairy until relocating to Idaho, where she continued to dairy farm for several years. In Idaho, she continued the tradition of keeping the family involved in agriculture and was involved with the Idaho Holstein Association and was named Idaho Woman of the Year. At many shows and fairs, you would see Jeanne cooking for anyone who stopped by and there was always enough for one more.
Jeanne loved spending many days “grandma sitting.” As her granddaughter, Rose, grew, she enjoyed watching her love for farm life grow and was most proud of her. Grammy was loved by many, but Rose was at the top of the list. She tried to be at every event; whether it was a soccer game in the rain or one of the many livestock shows Rose competed in, grandma was there.
Jeanne began dividing her time between Idaho and Texas, where Betsy had relocated for a position at Dell and officially moved there a few years ago to enjoy the warmer weather. There she enjoyed canning, gardening, visits from family, reading and trying one of the many recipes she saw on the Pioneer Woman, of which she was an obsessed fan. There are so many blanks to fill in on a life so fully well lived. Jeanne loved her family very much. She was a “mom and grandma” to so many, touching many lives. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as great-grandmother.
Her daughters, Christy and Betsy, and granddaughter Rose would like to thank the St. David’s Round Rock nursing staff, with a special thanks to her niece Teresa, as well as family friends Riki and Susan for surrounding mom with love as we all said goodbye.
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hoovers Corners in Carland. The family looks forward to seeing friends and loved ones there catching up in a place where many laughs and memories had been shared.
