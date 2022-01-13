Age 76, of Wisconsin, formerly of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Larry was born March 29, 1945, in Owosso, the son of Richard and Ernestine (Gurden) Numerich.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1963, and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin.
Larry was an active member of Gethsemane Lutheran. He taught and was head of the business department at Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee; retiring in 2011. Larry lived his life to reflect his love for his Savior. No student left his class without knowing the way to salvation.
He enjoyed traveling, working in his flower gardens and cooking for family and friends. Most of all, he looked forward to parties and get-togethers with family and friends.
Larry is survived by his siblings Lonny (Martha) Numerich, of Owosso, Sandra Forrester, of Owosso, Pamela Vincke, of Chesaning, Judy Sawyer, of Owosso, Roger (Marsha) Numerich, of Ashley, and Lynn Numerich, of Owosso; good friends Fred and Delores Schuetze, and Patrick Fedyn, who was like a son to Larry; also many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
