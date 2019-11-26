Age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
Robert was born Jan. 5, 1930, in Corunna, the son of Jay and Bontageane Banghart.
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Bob graduated from Owosso High School in 1948, where he was a good student and an even better athlete. Following graduation, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy for a total of nine years. He spent three years in Korea and the South Pacific. He was then transferred to the Washington, D.C., area where he went to naval law school. He graduated with honors and spent the rest of his service time in the D.C. naval law offices.
Following his dedication to the Navy, Bob went to work for Fasco Industries. He retired from Fasco after 30 years and moved to the “the lake” in Bancroft, with his beloved wife, Marilyn.
Bob’s favorite pastimes were fishing, golf, taking naps, playing cribbage, watching sports, taking more naps and pontoon rides with his wife while enjoying a cocktail. At “the lake” Bob kept active cutting wood for the wood burner, caring for all of his pets and enjoying the beautiful sunsets.
Bob is survived by his sons David and Rob; daughters Peggy Clark and Susan (Jeff) Cousins; grandchildren Megan (Andy) Jones, Kelly Trumble, Adam (Brigette) Trumble, Teresa (Mohamed) Outayeb, Andrea (David) Graham, Emmily Ann Banghart (Adam Anton), Matthew Banghart, David (Lindsey) Felt, Jay Banghart and Julia Banghart; and 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Bob is predeceased by his parents and wife of 59 years, Marilyn Kay.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Salvation Army of Owosso, one of Bob’s favorite charities.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.