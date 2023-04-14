Charles W. Berthume

Age 81, of Belding, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at home under the loving care of his family and Hospice.
Charles was born on Aug. 16, 1941, in Goodrich, the son of Roscoe and Genevieve (Beane) Berthume. In earlier years, Charles had worked in the design and sales of petroleum stations, working and traveling around the central part of the United States. In retirement, Charles enjoyed travel, golf, boating and hunting. He especially enjoyed the many trips he and Joyce took with their travel trailer. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Charles is loved and survived by his longtime companion Joyce Sower of Belding; his son Gregory (Pamela) Berthume of South Carolina; Joyce’s children Lisa (Tony) Sower, William (Robin) Mason and Jody (Randy) Adams, all of Belding; and his stepchildren Lori, Roxanne, Andy, Brenda, Keith and Kevin. Charles is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his brother Gary (Tamara) Berthume of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gavin Patrick Berthume; wife, Karen; sister, Bette Pace; and brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Janet Berthume
A time of visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Private interment will be in Greene Cemetery, Belding.
Memorials may be given to the B Foundation or Mel Trotter Missions. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To share a message of condolence, order flowers or light a candle in memory of Charles, please visit the website of the funeral home at jffh.com.
