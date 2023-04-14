Charles W. Berthume

Age 81, of Belding, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at home under the loving care of his family and Hospice.

Charles was born on Aug. 16, 1941, in Goodrich, the son of Roscoe and Genevieve (Beane) Berthume. In earlier years, Charles had worked in the design and sales of petroleum stations, working and traveling around the central part of the United States. In retirement, Charles enjoyed travel, golf, boating and hunting. He especially enjoyed the many trips he and Joyce took with their travel trailer. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

