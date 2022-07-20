Age 93, of Owosso, passed away in the early morning hours Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home.
He was predeceased by his wife Katherine; both parents; three sisters Rita Lingo, Velma Shielder and Virginia Schultz; and brother Gaylord R. Rosa.
Survivors include sons Todd of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Derek of Owosso, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was born Sept. 25, 1928, the son of Frank L. and Edna A. (Richardson) Rosa. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1946. He married Katherine L. Steadman Sept. 2, 1950, in the Owosso First Church of Christ.
Burial of the remains took place at the family plot July 18 at Easton Cemetery in New Haven Township. A private graveside service was held with immediate family. The Rosa family has lived in Shiawassee County since September 1850.
He was a great father and was all-important to shaping his sons and guiding them through most of their lives.
At age 22, he entered in the U.S. Army in 1952 during the Korean War as a private first class, serving two years with the 724th Railroad Battalion in Korea. His army service lasted from 1951 to 1953. Leonard was initially stationed at Camp Pendleton, California.
He was a teacher for 30 years, with more than 20 years in the Durand school system in both the senior and junior high schools. In the beginning of his career, he taught in the Perry and Owosso school systems. He served as an educational consultant for the Shiawassee Intermediate School District from 1965 to 1970. He was an administrative assistant and coordinator for the first Head Start program, which included all eight school districts in Shiawassee County. He was also an educational consultant for the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, Michigan Department of Education, Lansing at this period. He taught in Durand Area Schools for the remainder of his career. Much of his teaching career was working with mentally handicapped children and teaching history in high school earlier in his career. He retired in 1985.
Rosa received a bachelor of arts degree in history and a master of arts degree in secondary education, both from Michigan State University.
He taught driver education and traffic safety for 27 summers from the mid-1960s to the early 1990s. He had students mostly at Owosso High School, and adults during some periods.
Rosa was vice president and a member of the board of directors of the Shiawassee County Teachers Credit Union from 1959 to 1982.
He was a life member of Owosso Memorial Post No. 9455, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of Owosso American Legion Post No. 57; was also a member of Owosso Masonic Lodge No. 81 F and AM. Leonard was a former member of the Owosso Commandery No. 49 Knights Templar and Durand Commandery No. 21. He was a life member of the Pusan Masonic Club in Pusan, Korea.
Rosa was a pioneer member of the Shiawassee County Historical Society and is a former member of the Owosso Exchange Club, Shiawassee area YMCA, The Arts Center (Owosso) and Animal Humane Society. Rosa was a life member of the Michigan Education Association and National Education Association.
