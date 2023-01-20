Pastor George Verner Harris

A faithful follower of Christ and a shepherd of the people, entered His Heavenly Kingdom on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the age of 94.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Perry Church of the Nazarene, 3100 W. Ellsworth Rd., Perry.
The Harris family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. today, at the church.
George was born on April 27, 1928, in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late Elmo and Mae (Lacy) Harris. He graduated from Solomon Juneau High School in the class of 1946. On July 23, 1949, he married the love of his life, the late Helen Logemann in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and together they raised two sons, Jack and John. George served in the Air Force from 1946 to 1966, attaining the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, his last duty assignment was Chief Non-Commissioned Officer for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. In 1953, George’s life was changed when he accepted Christ as his Savior. While serving in the Air Force, George was called to the ministry. He became an ordained pastor in the Church of the Nazarene in July 1974. He served at several churches as an associate pastor before being called to the Perry Church of the Nazarene as the senior pastor in 1972. He would serve the Perry Church of the Nazarene until 1994 when he retired and built a home at Indian Lake Nazarene Campgrounds in Vicksburg, Michigan.
George and Helen worked great as a team in ministry. Helen would play the piano while George would preach. George was a driving force in the local Perry Ministers Association and enthusiastically served on the Perry Kiwanis Group. He also served on many boards including the Advisory Board, the Church Health Board, and Sunday School Ministries Board for the Michigan District Church of the Nazarene. He started a Grief Share Group at Chapman Memorial Church of the Nazarene in Vicksburg, after being part of one himself when Helen passed. He enjoyed spending time watching and supporting his grandchildrens’ musical and sporting events. His face would light up whenever the grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit him.
George is survived by his sons Jack (Jayne) Harris and John (Darlene) Harris; grandchildren Brittany (Craig) Hugger, Danyne (Joshua) Lambert, Colleen (Eddie) Andersen, Elmo Harris, Evan (Emily Temple) Harris and Emmet Harris; two special great-granddaughters Adelaide and Millicent Lambert; and sisters Alberta Westfahl and Sharon Stackelhouse.
He was welcomed to Heaven by his parents; wife Helen; and brothers Dallas, Norman, Kenneth and William (Jim).
Memorial contributions in George’s name are suggested to the Perry Church of the Nazarene.
