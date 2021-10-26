Cindy Wilson Taphouse

Age 63, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Cindy was born June 19, 1958, in Owosso, the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Prieto) Wilson.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1976, and went on to attend Lansing Community College, along with Ross Medical to become a medical assistant.
Cindy and Timothy Taphouse became best friends in the early 2000s and were married Aug. 6, 2005.
Cindy brought so much joy, love, comfort and stability to our family. She was an amazing, big hearted, strong-minded, independent woman with an incredible laugh. Her grandkids and grand-dogs were her No. 1 priority. She loved them with every piece of her heart and it showed.
Cindy enjoyed bike riding and was an amazing cook. She would take a recipe and tweak it to perfection. Cindy would always overcook to make sure everyone was fed. She would even feed camping friends on the many family camping trips that she loved to take. She loved to use her free nights at the casino to enjoy the buffet and go for that “big” jackpot.
Cindy was an extremely dependable person who never let her friends and family down. She will be missed by so many.
Cindy is survived by her husband Tim; stepsons Chris (Linda) Taphouse and Brandon (Beth) Taphouse; daughter-in-law Kristi Taphouse; grandchildren Allison, Hunter, Brianna, Kalyn, Destiny, Reagan and Gunner; siblings Terry (Peggy) Wilson, Gary Wilson and Marilyn Wilson-Smith; special nieces and nephews Brandy, Michael, April and Andrea; close cousins Jimmy and Bill, Tracy (Kirk) Schaeffer; best friend Mary Taphouse; along with countless other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her stepson Brian Taphouse and sister Jackie Wilson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Tim Taphouse.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
