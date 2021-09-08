Age 82, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Private family funeral services will take place at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, with final rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
Beverly was born March 3, 1939, in Flint, to Charles Wilson Cross and Eva Rose Cross. She was a graduate of Durand High School.
On May 15, 1981, Beverly married Donald J. Taylor at the Vernon United Methodist Church. Beverly was a homemaker, but also worked 15 years for the Smeltzer Corporation.
She enjoyed crafts, puzzle games, reading, and the trips to Florida that she and Don took. Beverly was an excellent baker and cook.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald; daughter Sheila Marie Blackmore; grandchildren Jennifer Colvin, Tyler Teachworth and Derek Teachworth; siblings Robert (Peggy) Krantz, Lawrence (Mary) Cross, Charles W. (Shirley) Cross, Richard (Shirley) Cross, Darlene (Robert) Shepherd, Linda Spalla and Karen (Edward) Nordstrom; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Eva and Russell Krantz; father and stepmother, Charles and Erma Cross; sons Howard Teachworth, in 2002, and Roger Teachworth, in 2017; brother Keith Krantz; and sister Sharon Rose Cross.
Memorial contributions given in Beverly’s name are suggested to Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 Second St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
