Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Burton Fox officiating, followed by military honors.
Burial will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the service Tuesday.
Paul was born Oct. 15, 1938, in Buffalo, New York, the son of Claude and Autumn (Hunt) Dinkins.
He graduated from Hillsborough High School and earned an associate’s degree from Florida Community College. He served in the U.S. Marines.
Paul enjoyed buying and selling antiques; he was an antique dealer since 1995. He would look forward to doughnut mornings and Friday breakfast with the Marine Corps veterans. Paul also always loved spending time with family and attending family gatherings.
He married Sharon Bobrowski in West Palm Beach, Florida, March 29, 1986.
Paul was employed as a fireman for the city of Jacksonville, Florida, and served as president of Local 122 Firefighters.
Together Paul and Sharon raised four children, Richard Dinkins, of Jacksonville (deceased), David Dinkins of Callahan, Florida, Cynthia (Thomas) Merrihew-Webb, of Owosso, and Deanna (Bret) Clifcorn, of Madison, Wisconsin.
Also left to cherish Paul’s memory are Cynthia’s children, Autumn Merrihew, Alexzander Webb and Adrienne Webb, all of Owosso, and Deanna’s children, R.J. Clifcorn and Evie Clifcorn, of Madison, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law Eleanor (Ernest, deceased), of Jacksonville, Florida, Hildy (Bruce, deceased); mother of Jordan Dinkins, and Adam Dinkins of Austin, Texas, Marlene (Gary) Maroudis, mother to Heather (Rick) Krueger and her children Ryan Krueger and Brooke Krueger, of Michigan, Holly (Matt) Zimmerman and her children Nikos Zimmerman and Maksym Zimmerman, of Michigan; and other loving family members and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Marine Corps League.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
