Ronald H. Brandt

Age 67, of New Haven, Indiana, was born a son to the late Lyle R. and Alice F. (nee. Hnevsa) Brandt on Oct. 2, 1955, in Owosso. He passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. He grew up in Morrice, where he attended the public school system and later received his associate degree.
Ron, as many knew him, worked at Oldsmobile Assembly in Lansing, and also helped build silos. Ron loved caring for his canine friends, working on cars, driving trucks, traveling to Las Vegas, car shows and driving his Mustangs. Ron was a member of the Liberty Cruisers. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed life to its fullest.
Ron was also preceded in death by his brother Richard Brandt; nephew Billy Running, Jr; and in-laws Linda Tanner, David and Kenneth Tesso.
Precious memories of Ronald will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind with his beloved husband William “Bill” Tesso; sisters Judy Place, Janice (William) Running and Jerri Stevens; in-laws Nick (Pam) Tesso, Darlene Tesso, Mark (Holly) Tesso, Jerry (Amy) Tesso and Phillip Tesso; special niece Misty Tesso and nephew Mike Tanner; along with other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gone, but never forgotten.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes – Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, IN 46805, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at mccombandsons.com for the Brandt family.
Preferred memorials in Ron’s memory are to the American Heart Association and the ASPCA.
Arrangements by DO McComb and Sons Funeral Home – Lakeside Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.