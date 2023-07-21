Ronald H. Brandt

Age 67, of New Haven, Indiana, was born a son to the late Lyle R. and Alice F. (nee. Hnevsa) Brandt on Oct. 2, 1955, in Owosso. He passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. He grew up in Morrice, where he attended the public school system and later received his associate degree.

Ron, as many knew him, worked at Oldsmobile Assembly in Lansing, and also helped build silos. Ron loved caring for his canine friends, working on cars, driving trucks, traveling to Las Vegas, car shows and driving his Mustangs. Ron was a member of the Liberty Cruisers. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed life to its fullest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.