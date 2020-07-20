Age 90, of Corunna, died peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, July 16, 2020.
She worked in banking, starting at The Old Corunna State Bank that was known as Old Kent Bank when she retired in 1988.
Lorraine was born Oct. 27, 1929, at her family home on Juddville Road to parents Lynn and Sadie (Snyder) Reed. She attended Flushing and Owosso High Schools, graduating from Owosso in 1947.
On Dec. 26, 1950, she married George Francis Krcmarik in Angola, Indiana. They shared a loving marriage of over 50 years until George passed Dec. 3, 2001.
Lorraine had been a member of the Juddville United Methodist Church and later St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a den mother, enjoyed her MNO Card Club and her trips to the casino. She supported her children’s interests, encouraging them to pursue higher education and to think big.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Laurie and Merwin (favorite son-in-law) Boughfman of Corunna; Lisa Krcmarik (Bob Tomik) of Hershey, Pennsylvania; Thomas and Karen Krcmarik of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Alan and Susan Krcmarik of Fort Collins, Colorado; and Greg and Kandy (Rickett) Krcmarik of Ada; grandchildren Katie, Maureen and Andrew Krcmarik; Austin (spouse Ann Prouty) and Alexander Krcmarik; Michael, Kelly (spouse Michael Johnson), Kristen (fiancé Spencer Rice), and Courtney (Matt Heyer), Nolan (spouse Sara Burke), Brian and Alan Esser; great-grandchildren Alden, Elliott and Claire Estelle Krcmarik, Elle Krcmarik Johnson and her little brother, to be named when he appears in November; sisters-in-law Berneda (Fitzgerald) Reed and Marion (Chmelar) Krcmarik; along with countless nieces and nephews, all of whom were very dear to her.
She was predeceased by her husband George; his 10 siblings and eight of their spouses; her parents; and her siblings Marilyn Reed (Jim) Jones, Murland (Joyce) Reed, Laurence Reed, Carol Lou Reed (Jim) Jacobs, Sara Lee Reed (Norman) Brunger, Lowell Reed; and special sister-in-law Sharon Reed.
A special thank you to all her caregivers at Welcome Home Assisted Living, with extra special thanks to Stacie, Kyle, Connie and Brandy who were on the front line, treating her as if she was their own mother.
At Lorraine’s request, her cremains will be added to her husband’s and placed at the Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop. To honor her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A remembrance of her life will take place when it is deemed safe to gather. She is now in the loving arms of George; their destiny is complete.
Memorials may be made to Respite of Owosso, the Juvenile Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. The family is being served by the Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.
