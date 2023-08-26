Lawrence M. Bowerman

Age 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Larry was born in Lansing, on March 26, 1948, to Francis Eugene Bowerman and Ruth Ann (Sattler) Bowerman. He spent his childhood in Houghton Lake, Detroit and Highland, Michigan. He worked as a millwright for many years and retired to the Mid-Michigan area.
He loved nature, all animals, and especially cats, and was kind to everyone. His sunny smile and robust sense of humor will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by a son Aaron Bowerman of Pennsylvania, daughter Laura (Bowerman) Hooker of Saint Joseph, partner William Young Jr. of Owosso, three grandchildren, three siblings and multiple nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Foster Coffee Company, 115 South Washington Street, Owosso.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Memorial Contributions to Community Cats of Owosso, P.O. Box 8, Owosso, MI. 48867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.