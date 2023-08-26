Lawrence M. Bowerman

Age 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Larry was born in Lansing, on March 26, 1948, to Francis Eugene Bowerman and Ruth Ann (Sattler) Bowerman. He spent his childhood in Houghton Lake, Detroit and Highland, Michigan. He worked as a millwright for many years and retired to the Mid-Michigan area.

