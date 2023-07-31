Age 68, of Oakley, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at his home.
Age 68, of Oakley, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
LaVerne was born Oct. 13, 1954, in Owosso, the son of LaVerne (Virginia) Luft and Maxine (Nellis) Luft.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1972.
Zeke was an avid outdoorsman and looked forward to hunting and trips to Alaska. He was a member of the Old Gas Tractor Association and enjoyed playing the drums with Tony Havalda’s Polka Band and the Emmendorfer brothers (sands of time). He was also a member of the 4-H club with his horses.
He married Mary Stevens in Alpena on March 14, 1981.
Zeke was employed at SLH contractors and he was co-owner and operator.
He is survived by his wife Mary; son Matthew Luft; grandchildren Caylee Luft, Olivia Luft, Sean Vietti and Makenzie Vietti; sisters Cara Luft, Linda and Brenda Taylor; brother Scott Taylor; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Zeke was predeceased by his parents LaVerne and Virginia “Ginny” Luft; brothers John and Rodney Luft; mother Maxine; and brother Jim.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
