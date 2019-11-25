Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Shiawassee County Hospice House.
John was born Feb. 1, 1943, to Walter L. and Anna R. (McMullen) Sternaman in Owosso. He grew up in the Owosso area and attended Corunna High School, graduating with the class of 1962. John served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967; most of his service time was spent in Greenland.
On May 10, 1969, John married Ellen Kay Loynes at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso and remained an active member of St. Paul Church until recent years when his health began to fade.
John loved woodworking, bowling, coaching youth baseball and spending time at the Crystal Lake cottage with family whenever possible. He was also involved with Indian Guides with his sons and youth basketball through the YMCA. He was very involved with his sons when they were growing up; coaching, watching them play sports and camping with them.
He was a husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, coach and friend who was loved by so many and impacted lives throughout the Owosso area.
He retired from General Motors/Buick division in 1996 after 34 years where he worked as a plant metallurgist and was a member of UAW 599. In later years, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loving them. He sacrificed so much for his family and although they will miss him greatly, they know they will see him again on streets of gold some day.
John is survived by his wife Ellen; sons John R., Brian (Heather) and Jeff (Renee) Sternaman; grandchildren Grace, Anna, Nathan, Joshua, Isaiah and Landon; sister-in-law Barbara Sternaman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren Evan and Nicholas Sternaman; siblings Walter, Margie, Richard, Thomas; and a baby sister.
A celebration of John’s life will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s memory may be made to the Shiawassee County Hospice House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Watkins Funeral Home and Maier Family Funeral Home. maierfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.