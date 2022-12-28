Thomas William Smith

Age 79, of Linden, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Per Tom’s request cremation has taken place and a celebration service will take place at a later date.
Those desiring may make contributions to Adopt-A-Pet, American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.
Tom was born Feb. 1, 1943 in Owosso, the son of Charles Arthur and Harriett Elizabeth (Stewart) Smith. He was a 1961 graduate of Owosso High School and he received his bachelor’s in education from Central Michigan University. He married Barbara Ann Yuille July 26, 1986 in Linden. Tom retired from the Linden Community Schools as a teacher and coach for over 30 years.
Surviving are his wife Barbara Ann; son Michael (Jennifer) Collard of Phoenix, Arizona; grandson Nolan; granddaughter Grayson; brother Charles A. (Janet) Smith, Jr. of Durand; sister NellAnne (Jerry) Hebekeuser of Owosso; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles, Sr. and Harriet Smith.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to his niece, Cheryl (Fred) VanNewKirk and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beth and Bill Ingham and the Lakeview Park Drive neighbors.
