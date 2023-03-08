Bart Carpenter

Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Bart was born April 28, 1961, in Charleston,West Virginia, the son of Silvon and Helen (Woodrum) Carpenter.
He graduated from Durand High School.
Bart was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and working in his garden. Most of all, Bart looked forward to spending time with his family and friends. He married Linda Bullard in Owosso on July 7, 1979.
Bart worked in construction and drove a fork truck for over 19 years.
Bart is survived by his wife Linda Carpenter; son Michael Carpenter (Autumn Goodwin); daughter Heather Carpenter; father Silvon Carpenter; sisters Katheryn (Doug Nagy) and Rebecca Carpenter; brother Jarette Carpenter (Barb Thompson); granddaughters Aeralyn Gilory, Jaylee Carpenter, Arianna Clapp, Kylie Benjamin, Adilynn Misjak, Carter Warner and Kennidy Goodwin.
He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Carpenter and brothers, Silvon “Skeeter” Carpenter and Jonathan Carpenter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
