Age 90, a resident of Howell, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1931, in Fowlerville, to Basil and Fern Cavanaugh.
Norma Lou married Robert Cleo Eilert on Oct. 14, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell.
Robert her loving husband preceded her in death.
Norma Lou was an outgoing people person. She loved spending time with her family, her friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norma Lou’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project will be appreciated.
Norma Lou’s arrangements
^
are entrusted to the Watkins Brother’s Funeral Homes – MacDonald Chapel, 315 N. Michigan Avenue, Howell, Michigan 48843.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.