Age 55, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Dana Ann Roussin was born July 2, 1965, in Durand, a daughter of Gene and Patricia (Green) Roussin. She enjoyed reading, computers, singing, music and animals, and her cat, Baxter.
Dana is survived by her father Gene Roussin, sister Laura (Oren) Snyder, nephews Nathan and Eli, and niece Hannah.
She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Roussin.
Memorial contributions in Dana’s name are suggested to the Durand Memorial Library. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
