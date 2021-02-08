Barbara Ann Biddle Minarik

Age 83, a long time resident of St. Johns and native of Owosso, died peacefully at her home on Feb. 6, 2021.
Barb was born in Owosso on Jan. 25, 1938, the daughter of Cecil and Leena Biddle and grew up in Owosso. On Oct. 29, 1955, she married Paul Minarik, the love of her life, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. They went on to celebrate over 56 years of marriage.
Barb was very active at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns. She served as housekeeper for the Rev. Hankard and Monsignor Lunsford, cared for the priest vestments, served as sanctuary chairperson, eucharistic minister, and brought Communion to the homebound. Barb served for over 25 years at St. Joseph Catholic School. She worked with children as a teacher’s aid, was the school carnival chairperson and cooked meals in the cafeteria for many years.
Barb enjoyed being active in 4-H with her children, enjoyed tending to her large vegetable garden, cooking, baking, and loved opportunities to sing. She was very loving and caring of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and trusted in the Lord to give her the strength to endure.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul in 2011; sons David and Ron Minarik; parents Cecil and Lena Biddle; sister Joan (Paul) Ocko; and brothers Dan (Diane) Biddle and Bob (Bette) Biddle.
She is survived by her companion Bob Nurenberg; daughter Linda (Mike) Fox; sons Jerry (Dena) Minarik, and Donald (Shawn) Minarik; grandchildren Mitchell (Erica) Fox, Kassondra (Corbin) Feldspausch, April Minarik, Christopher Minarik, Justin Minarik, Leesa Vaclavik, Amber, Tyler and Ashley Minarik; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Coltyn, Xander, Zoey, Jaxon, Levi, T.J., Callie, Emma, Logan, Ryder, Mikala and Madilynn; many nieces and nephews; dear friends; and her faithful dog Dakota.
Visitation will be held at McGeehan Funeral Home (Keck-Coleman Chapel), 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. For those friends attending the visitation, please call the funeral home at (989) 224-4422 to schedule an hour between 2 to 8 p.m. to attend. Mass of the resurrection will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Linden St., St. Johns, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, with the Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Mass may be viewed via livestream on the church YouTube page. Burial will follow in Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her name to St. Joseph School. For further information please phone (989) 224-4422 or visit mcgeehanfh.com
