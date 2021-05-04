Age 48, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
There will be no services at this time.
Brent was born Dec. 21, 1972, in Lansing, the son of Roger and Ann (Cervenka) Snyder.
He graduated from Owosso High School and served in the U.S. Navy.
Brent was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and kayaking. He looked forward to spending time with his kids and especially loved watching the Red Wings with his daughter Bailey, video games and bowling with his boys.
Brent was employed as a team leader at General Motors for 13 years.
Brent is survived by children Bailey Snyder, Jared Snyder and Luke Snyder, and their mother Heidi Snyder; father Roger; brother Todd Snyder (Ann Eno); several aunts, uncles and cousins; stepmother Bonnie Snyder; brother Justin (Stephanie) Harris; sister Donelle Shepherd; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Ann and his grandparents
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
