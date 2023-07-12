Frank W. Ackerman

Age 79, of Durand, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Age 79, of Durand, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Durand Global Methodist Church.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Frank William Ackerman was born Aug. 1, 1943, in Durand, a son of William and Marguerite (Stephens) Ackerman. On Feb. 22, 1964, he married Sandra Norton. Frank was a member of DeMolay, Durand JC’s, past Master of the Durand Masonic Lodge, Durand DVA, Gaines Township Fire Department and the Durand Global Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. Prior to his retirement, he had worked for General Motors for 40 years, Jim Tucker Chrysler and Dutch Hollow Golf Course for three years.
Frank is survived by his wife Sandra Ackerman; son Craig Ackerman; grandchildren Justin Ackerman and Andrea (Connor) Boike; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Brenda Bohman and their children Ryan and Kelly; and many other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Ackerman, brother Fred Ackerman, and parents William and Marguerite Ackerman.
Memorial contributions in Frank’s name are suggested to the Durand Global Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
