Rita Gail Cook

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at her home.
Private family services will be held.
Rita was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of Hoyt Clifton and Augusta (Mullens) Hoyt.
She graduated from high school and was a member of St. Paul Church.
Rita enjoyed traveling with her husband Bill and visited multiple countries throughout the years. She enjoyed the theater, bridge and reading. She especially enjoyed weekend family barbecues next to the pool.
She married William Alvin Cook Jr. at St. Paul Catholic Church on May 24, 1996; he predeceased her in 2018.
Rita was a homemaker and spent her life being the best mother, wife, grandmother and friend to many. Through the years she was employed at Jacobson’s in East Lansing, Selleck Real Estate in Owosso and worked in civil service at several military air force bases. From cashier to manager, she always enjoyed visiting and interacting with customers and coworkers.
Rita is survived by her children Debra Hargrave and Raymond Hall; stepchildren David Cook and Dana Cook (Mike Winchester); grandchildren Matthew (Holly) Hagey, Nicholas (Kylie) Hargrave, Samantha (James) Hargrave, Olivia Hall, Ethan Hall and Emma Hall; great-grandchildren Hunter, Noah and Alexis Hagey, Hayden, Finley and Jackson Hargrave and Kaleah Nowak; sister JoAnn (Bob) Cobbler; nephews Robert (Mari) Cobbler and James Cobbler; great-nephew Bobby Cobbler; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
