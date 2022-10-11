Ricky A. Warren

Age 67, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
A military service will be held with family privately at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly with John Murphy officiating.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 7:13 pm
Age 67, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
A military service will be held with family privately at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly with John Murphy officiating.
Ricky was born Sept. 21, 1955, in Owosso, the son of Gayle and Betty (Cole) Warren.
He married Sandra Warren in Owosso on Oct. 1, 1973.
He attended Owosso High School and served in the United States Army. He often said “once a military man, always a military man.”
Ricky retired from the Army after 171/2 years. He was a Cold War veteran, serving in Berlin, Germany, from 1988 to 1992. After retiring from the Army, he spent 20 years as a cable installer for Charter Communications.
Ricky enjoyed his family and grandkids, and was an avid Wolverine and Detroit sports fan.
He is survived by his precious wife Sandi; sons Aaron (Samantha) Warren, Samuel (Amanda) Warren and Adam Warren; daughters Jami Church and Randi (Bill) Conklin; grandchildren Noah, Kalob, Makyah, Maliyah, Jane, Grace, Hope, Jon, Baylee, Emmit, Amarah, Kallen, Dawson, Major, Madden, Winter, Frank, Legend and Adonis; brother Jeffrey Warren; and so many other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, seven siblings and grandson Eli Conklin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warriors or FROG Foundation.
A celebration of life luncheon will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at The HUB Owosso REC Center located at 2100 N. M-52 in Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
