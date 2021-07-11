Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Monday.
Virginia was born May 3, 1944, in Owosso, the daughter of Max and Ruth (Reynolds) Noe.
She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1962.
Virginia liked to knit, crochet, read and watch her favorite show, “Blue Bloods.” She enjoyed long drives down country roads admiring nature’s beauty. Most of all, Virginia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She married James L. Duntley in 1965.
Virginia worked as a nurse at Memorial Healthcare for 15 years.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Terri (Ada) Duntley-Conrad, son James (Sara) Duntley II;, son Matt (Darcy) Duntley, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Sue Hall, sister Nancy (Dan) Alacheff, sister-in-law Margaret Duntley, nieces and nephews, and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband James L. Duntley, parents and her brothers-in-law Wally Hall and Cliff Duntley, and daughter-in-Law Lana Duntley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
