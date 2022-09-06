Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Vargas

Age 64, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Ovid Healthcare Center in Ovid.
A funeral service for Lupe will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Edington officiating. Burial will be held at a later time at St Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Guadalupe was born April 9, 1958, in Owosso, the son of Pablo and Maria (Hernandez) Vargas.
Lupe enjoyed life and lived it; he loved and looked forward to family get-togethers and socializing with friends. Those who know Lupe knew he was the kind of friend that was always there for them.
He enjoyed the outdoors, from throwing out a line fishing to early years of hunting. Most of all, he was all about family.
Lupe married Diane E. Boots, the love of his life on March 6, 1999, in McCurdy Park in Corunna. Diane passed shortly after they were married July 16, 1999.
Lupe was owner and operator of Rain Check Gutters for many years.
Lupe is survived by his sister Juanita (Tim) Johnston; brother Alex (Cindy) Vargas; several nieces and nephews; and many loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Chris, Raul and Joe Vargas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
