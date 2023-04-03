Doris Marie Nichols

Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Durand Senior Care.
A graveside service will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 4:55 pm
Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Durand Senior Care.
A graveside service will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.
Doris was born on July 14, 1934, in Owosso, to the late George and Julia Edwina (Hartman) Felker. After graduating from high school she worked a few factory jobs until she settled in as a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, she loved flowers and traveling with Ray.
Doris is survived by her three daughters Peggy (Tom) Hawes, Judy Heiser and Carla (David) Reynolds Jr.; grandchildren Bryan, Jamie (Derek), Ashlyn, Samantha, Kenneth (Jeanie), David III (Lexi), Jazmarie and Tala; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother George.
She was welcomed to Heaven by her husband Raymond; her parents; and siblings Jack, Jerry and Alice, Kenneth, Jamie, and baby Hunter.
Online condolences can be shared with the Nichols at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.