James Samuel Dickerman

Age 90, of El Cajon, California, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
James was born in Owosso to the late Edward and Vivian (Brown) Dickerman. He attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1948, and continued his education at Central Michigan University, graduating in 1952.
He married Cara Mae Mudd Feb. 25, 1950. Cara passed away July 12, 2013.
Jim retired from Midland Ross Corporation in 1987 after a 30-year career with the company, including a move to California as a regional sales manager in 1963 and a return to Owosso as national sales manager.
Upon retirement, he returned to California to build an international company, Pre-Pro Assembly, partnering with his wife Cara; this was where his entrepreneurial talents, business skills, management and people skills really shined.
He was a people person at heart and never left a new acquaintance or old friend without a smile. There was always laughter if he was around. He enjoyed playing tennis in high school and college. Always No. 1, Jim went to the Junior Nationals in 1948. He also won a regional championship in Owosso, and several city and area tournaments in California later in life.
He enjoyed researching family genealogy and amassed a wealth of information to be passed on to future generations.
He is survived by his children Susan J. Smith (Tim) of El Cajon, California, Jane M. Zavala (Edward) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and John E. Dickerman of El Dorado Hills, California; grandchildren Leah (Chris), Todd and Jenna (CJ); great-grandchildren Roman, Raegan and Nelle; sister-in-law Jo Dickerman and family, of Owosso.
Jim’s brother Bill Dickerman passed away in 2011.
A private celebration of life for James will take place later when it is safe to gather again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.