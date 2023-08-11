Howard S. Croft

Age 83, of Durand, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Vibrant Life Senior-Living in Durand surround by his family.

Howard was born in Plymouth, to Lloyd and Eva Mae (Goodale) Croft. He graduated from Walled Lake Center High School, in the class of 1958, and was a member of FFA in high school. Howard married his wife of 64 years, Donna M. McCall on May 3, 1959. He worked on the family farm in Wixom, for the City of Wixom, was on the Wixom Fire Department and worked with the police department as a constable.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.