Howard S. Croft

Age 83, of Durand, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Vibrant Life Senior-Living in Durand surround by his family.
Howard was born in Plymouth, to Lloyd and Eva Mae (Goodale) Croft. He graduated from Walled Lake Center High School, in the class of 1958, and was a member of FFA in high school. Howard married his wife of 64 years, Donna M. McCall on May 3, 1959. He worked on the family farm in Wixom, for the City of Wixom, was on the Wixom Fire Department and worked with the police department as a constable.
Howard is survived by his wife Donna (McCall) of Durand; their children Deborah White (Kenneth) of Linden, Marily Lasich (Thomas) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Heather Croft-Brast (Brad) and Charles Croft of Durand; grandchildren Emily (Matthew) Conant, Rebecca (Wilton) Imgarten, Ryan (Aubrey Crawford) Spencer, Cainaen McGhee, Taylor (Kyle) Duley, Logan and Lucas Sloan and Chloe Croft; four great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; brother and sister-in-law Terry Croft (Rita) of Brighton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Richard, grandson Joshua Lasich and infant great-grandson Alan Conant.
A special thank you to all the staff at Vibrant Life.
A small memorial service was held Sunday, July 30.
