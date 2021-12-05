DuWayne L. Chapman

Age 64, of Perry, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, funeral services will be private to DuWayne’s immediate family only.
DuWayne was born May 15, 1957, in Owosso, to Eugene and Lillie (Griffin) Chapman. He enjoyed hunting, playing Bingo, spending time with friends and family. He was always joking with everyone and enjoyed having a good time. He loved attending antique car shows.
DuWayne is survived by his children Nicole (Steve) Sowa of Westland, Savannah Chapman of Howell and Lisa Willard of Arizona; mother Lillie Chapman of Perry; brothers Alvin Chapman of Perry and Donald (Sandee) Chapman of Alabama; sisters Marilyn (Bob) Howell of Pennsylvania and Kay (Marvin) Pluger of Rodney; grandchildren Gabrial, Gavin and Ronnie; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including his longtime friend, Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his father Eugene, and wife Vicki.
Memorial contributions given in DuWayne’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee Conservation Association.
Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
