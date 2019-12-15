Kathryn May Benford

Age 76, of Durand, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Dece. 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Light of Faith Church, 405 S. Oak St. Durand, MI 48429 with Pastor Don White officiating.
Kathryn was born on Aug. 16, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Mildred (Shoemaker) Schwen.
On Jan. 28, 1965, she married William H. Benford, Jr. and together they raised four children. Kathryn was a member of Light of Faith Church in Durand. She enjoyed going to casinos, crocheting, word searches and watching TV. She also enjoyed traveling to Disney World and going on cruises with her husband.
Kathryn is survived by her four children: Kenneth (Maureen) Benford of Illinois, Kellie (Eric) Krautheim of Durand, Sherrie (Sonny) Slider of Cohoctah, Bill (Lisa) Benford of Durand; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Margaret Aton and Virginia; and brother, Dale Buehrer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; sister-in-law, Pat Buehrer; and brother-in-law Robert Aton.
Memorial contributions given in Mrs. Benford’s name are suggested to Light of Faith Church in Durand. Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com
