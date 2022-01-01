Sharon Fay Findlay

Age 72, of Haslett, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with family by her side.
A time of remembrance will be held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sharon was born in Peach Orchard, Missouri, on May 11, 1949, the daughter of Samuel Sylvester Davis and Bernice Priscilla Wheeling. She graduated from Ashley High School, and soon after met her husband Dale with whom she built a home and family with in Chesaning. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-child, listening to music, true crime television, ceramics, cross-stitching, crocheting and playing poker.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dale Edward Findlay; sisters Lou Smith of Arizona and Glenda Ortman of Saginaw.
Sharon is survived by daughter Julie (Larry) Shipman of Perry; son Dale Edward Findlay II (Kim Smith) of Holt; daughter April (Dale) Spitzley of Ovid; daughter Jennifer (Andy) Pearson of Owosso; grandchildren Shannon, Arika, Brandie, Gage, Gabrielle, Luke, Vanica, Aidan and Aaliyah; great-grandson Haidyn; several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews residing in Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida and Arizona.
Sharon’s family will miss her laugh, her cooking, and her presence at family gatherings.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
