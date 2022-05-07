Leo A. Scherer

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Pleasant View.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home Monday from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Leo was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Leslie, the son of Edmund and Cecilia (Hengstebeck) Scherer.
He graduated from St. Paul High School and was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church where he was involved with the Nocturnal Adoration.
Leo was employed through the years at St. Paul School and Cemetery. He spent 30 years as a crossing guard.
He is survived by his brother Raymond Scherer, sister-in-law Dorothy Scherer and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Richard, Edmund and Vincent.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
