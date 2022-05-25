John ‘Jack’ Edward Risch

Age 87, of Laingsburg, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 N. Crum St., Laingsburg. The Rev. Anthony Brooks will celebrate. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Laingsburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m., at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 East First North St. in Laingsburg, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Jack was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Dorothy (Engel) Risch. He was a graduate of Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and obtained his undergraduate degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1961. He went on to earn his master’s degree from Stanford University in California in a record time of nine months to hurry back to the love of his life, Julie. They were married on Sept. 23, 1961, in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, and lived on a small farm in Michigan where they raised their eight children.
Jack worked as a civil engineer for the state of Michigan as a bridge expert and successfully implemented the newly-invented orthotropic deck for bridge systems; specifically, the local bridge on Creyts Road in Lansing. To recognize Jack for his 38 years of service, a rest stop was named after him in Bruce Crossing in the Upper Peninsula. Jack was a faithful member of St. Isidore Catholic Church for more than 60 years. He made altar wine for over 45 years and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack never knew a stranger and was well known in the area when he passed by with a friendly wave. He was always willing to give a helping hand when needed. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life; cutting wood in his sawmill, fishing, eating ice cream, his love Julie, the children and grandchildren. He always had time to share a story and show his genuine appreciation for those around him. He will be sorely missed.
Jack is survived by his wife Julie; children Mike (Candy) Risch, Lisa (Mark) Pearce, Sue Risch, Mary Risch, Steve (Debra) Risch, Rita (Dicky) Walia, Anne (Tom) VerPlank and John (Sarah) Risch; grandchildren Elizabeth, Emma and Marin Risch, Courtney and Nick Pearce, Julia and Brandon Walia, Glenn (Chang) and Grant Gerwatowski, and Max and Natasha VerPlank; siblings Lois (Tony) Bauer, Thomas (Kayleen) Risch, Daniel (Kathy) Risch and Robert Risch; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Dorothy Risch; and siblings Arthur William Risch, Lois Risch, Ronnie O’Leary, Bonnie (Jim) Bauer and William Risch.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jack’s name can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at lovetotherescue.org/memorial-gifts. Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
