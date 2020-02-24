Age 97, of Corunna, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, with the Rev. Mike Case and the Rev. David Mulheren officiating. Burial will follow at Yerian Cemetery in Venice Township.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening and an hour before the service Friday.
Beulah was born in Garrett, Kentucky, the daughter of Crockett and Elizabeth (Sexton) Griffith. She was one of 15 children. She was a coal miner’s daughter. Beulah was a “Rosy the Riveter” during World War II at Willow Run and raised six children with her husband Bushrod whom she married Jan. 20, 1947, in Pikeville, Kentucky. He died in 2017 after 70 years of marriage together.
Beulah was a member of the First Church of God in Owosso and Hilltop Church of God in Flint, where she was Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher and director of the vacation Bible school for more than 30 years at both churches. She enjoyed gardening.
Beulah is survived by her children Sherman Bayless of Corunna, Albert (Shauna) Bayless of Sevierville, Tennessee, Bushrod Bayless Jr. of Corunna, Elizabeth Bayless of Waco, Texas, and Paul Bayless of Corunna; grandchildren Amanda, Marissa, Daniel and Derrick; and her brother Raymond Griffith of Ypsilanti.
She was predeceased by her husband, son Steven and 13 siblings.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude or Hilltop Church of God Roof Fund of Flint.
