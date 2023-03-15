Thelma Lucille Green Bolla

Thelma was born in Owosso, on Oct. 26, 1926, and passed away in Lansing, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
No services will be held.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Thelma was born in Owosso, on Oct. 26, 1926, and passed away in Lansing, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
No services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the little country church where she grew up; Carland Zion Brethren in Christ Church, 3969 N. Baldwin Road, Owosso, MI 48867.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Thelma attended Owosso College and Central Michigan University, graduating with a degree in education. She was a much beloved teacher for many years in the Owosso School System before retirement and a move to Texas. She moved back to Michigan in 2018, where she was lovingly cared for by her daughters.
Thelma loved her family, especially her grandchildren and the one great-grandson she knew before she slipped into dementia. She loved her poodles, and enjoyed being with her family and long-time friends when she moved back to Michigan. She loved Christian music, wrote poetry, created beautiful quilts and garments. Most of all, she loved Jesus and prayed daily for her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alexander Frank Bolla, parents, Adelbert and Gladys Downey Green and sister, Helen Green.
She is survived by her daughters Marlene (Peter) DiLillo of Harker Heights, Texas, Linda Haubert of East Lansing and Sharon (Jack) Frey of Holland, Mich. She is also survived by her grandchildren Antonio (Beth) DiLillo, Mark (Skylar) DiLillo, Katherine Frey and Jessica (Carl) Thorwall; great-grandchildren Asher Elliana and Levi DiLillo and Ellinor Thorwall; sister Dorothy Tobey; sister-in-law Mary Dudley; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.