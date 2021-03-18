Age 81, of Durand, died Monday, March 15, 2021.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place for Linda and Ralph Decker 1 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.
Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Gaines. A memorial gathering will take place Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Linda was born July 12, 1939, in Bancroft, the daughter of Ronald and Mary (Krittidge) Cole. She graduated from Durand High School, class of 1957.
Linda married Ralph Decker May 1, 1957. Linda worked in retail most of her life. She enjoyed camping and traveling. Linda enjoyed her 50th wedding anniversary cruise to Hawaii with Ralph.
In her free time she enjoyed crocheting, painting, coloring, bowling and playing euchre. Her dearest possession of all was her dog, Shadow.
Surviving are son Ralph (Debbie) Decker of Durand; daughter Shelby (Roger) Powers of North Carolina; grandchildren Alex (Jessica) Decker, Brittni Powers, Kristen Narron and Brandon Powers; great-grandchildren Aurora and Timothy Narron; sisters Janet, DeeAnn and Karen; brother Danny; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph Decker, grandson Drew Decker and two sisters.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Healthcare Foundation Hospice.
