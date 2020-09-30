Age 89, of Ovid, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
A private family service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Georgiana was born Feb. 19, 1931, to George and Thelma Ardith (DeVoe) Critikos in Owosso. She spent several years working in retail, including at Giant Supermarket, Tradeway’s and Yankee’s.
Georgiana was a devoted mother and grandmother all her life. She had a fun personality and was known for always doing “out of the ordinary” things with her grandkids and family. She loved to laugh and have a good time. Georgiana enjoyed camping, fishing, Bingo and playing cards late into the night.
She is survived by her children Deb (Ed) Vaclavik of Ovid, Charles (Nadine) Weiderer of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, Steve (Mary) Weiderer of Owosso, Virginia Weiderer of Ovid, and Dave Weiderer of Owosso; nine special grandchildren; and 13 special great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Michael A. Weiderer; grandsons Davey, Paul, and Christopher; her father and mother; and several sisters and brothers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Health and Hospice of Owosso for their wonderful care and assistance.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
