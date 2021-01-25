Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Pleasant View.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will take place Wednesday, Jan. 27, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Maple Grove.
The service will be live-streamed on Nelson-House Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Stephen was born July 16, 1937, in Chesaning, the son of Dominic and Julie (Dodak) Sherry.
He graduated from Owosso High School. Stephen was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed dancing polkas and time spent with his family and friends.
Stephen retired from Metaldyne Corporation after many years of service.
He is survived by his sister Josephine Perry; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St.Vincent DePaul or St. Paul Catholic Church.
