Of Owosso, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was 89.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Christ Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Russell Merrill, the Rev. Alice Lewis and the Rev. Michael Spencer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Jacqueline was born July 12, 1930, in Owosso. She was the daughter of Katherine Wilson and Edgar Schwartz. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1948.
She married Sherman Garnett, of Owosso, Sept. 23, 1950. They enjoyed 64 years of happy marriage. The two were co-owners of Michigan Mailers.
Jacqueline enjoyed golf and bowling, euchre at the Conversation Club, reading, and her time with family and friends. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers since she was 4 or 5, listening to nearly every game on the radio. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her sons Sherman (Jill) Garnett and Kevin (Brigid) Garnett; grandchildren Sara, Anna (Tim Bennett), Patrick, Michael (Katie), Nicholas and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Peter Garnett and Emma Bennett; and many other family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Sherman in 2014.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice and Christ Episcopal Church.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
