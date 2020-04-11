Nancy Ruth Hulliberger

Age 80, of Irmo, South Carolina, formerly of Corunna, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
A memorial service will be scheduled later this summer at Indian Lake in Vicksburg.
Nancy was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Ovid, the daughter of William and Opal Thomas. She was raised on the family farm with her six siblings. There she learned to work hard, to persevere and to serve others.
Undoubtedly the day that changed everything was the day she knelt in the barn and prayed. She fell in love with Jesus that day. After that, all who knew Nancy heard of and experienced that love.
She graduated from Ovid High School, and then went to Owosso College where she fell in love with David A. Hulliberger. They were married Aug. 18, 1962.
Nancy taught elementary school for a few years, and then raised her three children in the Owosso/Corunna area. She was an active member of the Owosso Church of the Nazarene, where she taught second grade Sunday school for more than 20 years.
In retirement, they moved to Vicksburg and embraced life at Indian Lake. They enjoyed traveling with several trips to Europe, and throughout the U.S. Her best trips were taking her grandchildren to experienceher favorite place, Yellowstone National Park. She also enjoyed their winters in Hernando with their Florida friends.
The last four years they lived in South Carolina, and were cared for by her daughter and family.
Her surviving family includes her husband, David; children Mark (Cheryl) Hulliberger of Holt, Renee (Erik) Ely of Irmo, South Carolina, and Alan (Carolyn) Hulliberger of Waukesha, Wisconsin; siblings Ray Thomas, Grace Loynes, Leona Crady and Alma Conklin; grandchildren Seth, Luke, Zachary, Micah, Emily, Shannon, Brett and Brooklyn; and great-grandchildren Clayton and Blair.
Memorials to Indian Lake Nazarene Campground would be appreciated.
