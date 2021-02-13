Age 86, of Evart, passed away at Medi-Lodge in East Lansing. He will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date.
Robert was born May 2, 1934, in Farmington to Robert A. and Helen E. (Winters) Petersmark. After graduation he served his country faithfully in the United States Army and spent his career working for the United States Postal Service.
On Feb. 7, 1959, Robert married Mary Ann Dunham in Redford and together they raised six children.
Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary, children Theresa (Mike) Vandeventer, John (Gerry) Petersmark, Thomas (Sherri) Petersmark, Christine (Mike) Nichols, and Steven (Becky) Petersmark; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Marilou (Ernest) Mecham.
He was predeceased by his parents, one sister, two brothers, and son Davis James Petersmark.
Online condolences can be shared with the Petersmark family at watkinsuneralhomes.com
