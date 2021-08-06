Age 88, of Allegan, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. Burial will follow in New Haven Cemetery.
The Skutt family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Roger was born May 17, 1933, in Sparta, to Loyal and Sylvia Irene (Daley) Skutt.
On Nov. 21, 1953, he married Doris Moore and together they raised 11 children. She passed away Jan. 15, 1991.
He then married Shirley Joann Randle Jan. 2, 1993. She passed July 9, 2018.
Roger spent 29 years at General Motors. He loved the outdoors, he loved fishing, boating, and camping. He was a devout member of his church. He loved gospel music and playing his guitar.
Roger is survived by his children Diane Rose, Debra Berry, David (Pat) Skutt, Bobby (Vonna) Skutt, Roger Jr. (Tiffany) Skutt, George (Becky) Skutt and Kim (Nolan) Anderson; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was welcomed to heaven by his parents; his wives; daughters Wynona Moore (Noni), Peggy Moore and Bonnie; son Bruce Skutt; and siblings Ann, David, Betty, Gordon and Jerry.
Memorial contributions in Roger’s name are suggested to the Faith Baptist Church in Allegan.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
