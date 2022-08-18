Joseph H. Ozwalda

Age 88, of Corunna, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Joseph was born April 18, 1934, in Owosso, the son of Anton and Marie (Janicek) Ozwalda.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1952. Joseph was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the U.A.W. and Knights of Columbus. Joseph enjoyed painting and stain glass projects and had a love for playing and listening to Polka music. He was the first Polka Band to play at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, played with the Frank Hornak Band and was inducted into the 1984 Michigan Polka Hall of Fame. Joseph looked forward to camping all over upper and lower Michigan. Joseph was Father of the Year at Bannister ZCBJ Lodge 225 and had a special love for his two dogs Ginger and Sandy.
He married Kathleen Plashek in Durand on Feb. 27, 1954.
Joseph retired in 1988 from Buick City as a dispatcher after 35 years of service. He then went to work at Corunna Public Schools as a groundskeeper where he loved taking care of the Football Field.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 68 years Kathleen; daughter Peggy (John) Mitosinka; grandchildren Michael Mitosinka, Amy Mitosinka and Teri (John) Langstaff; two great-grandchildren Matthew and Brooklyn; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters, two brothers and two half sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society, Bannister ZCBJ Lodge 225 or Corunna Athletic Club.
