Richard Bueche

Age 64, of Chesaning, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Richard was born Nov. 24, 1957, in Owosso to Arthur B. and Madonna (Flynn) Bueche. Rick was a lifelong resident of Chesaning and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.
Rick was a favorite brother to us all and a devoted son. He worked side-by-side with dad. Whether it was mowing, raking or moving snow, Rick was always there to help. He had many hobbies that filled his spare time like puzzles, yarn craft, word find and collecting any music. He loved to decorate with his own ideas. He was a master at collecting what each sibling left behind when they moved out. Rick enjoyed trips to the casino with dad, mom and uncle Bob. When bringing in the mail, he would announce to all what came.
Rick loved trains and narrating TV shows and would have told you about Groundhog’s Day. He enjoyed riding his bike around town and paint by number. He was a loving, caring guy who was first to greet you there. Though not advanced in book-smart ways, he could learn “hands on” work really fast. Dad taught him a lot about repairing small engines. Rick had a few jobs along the way like General Meats, Hehr and Cross Roads Restaurant. He was also involved with Maple Grove kids, cleaning churches, etc.. The warmest things he ever did was engage with grandkids, share his latest accomplishments — and we can’t forget the shoulder rub with his strong hands. If you didn’t get one of those, we are sorry you missed out. We love you, Rick.
Surviving are his mother Madonna Bueche; siblings Daniel Bueche of Saginaw, Dave (Nancy) Bueche of Montrose, Maryann (Jim) Weisenberger of Owosso, Deborah (Bryan) Bitterman of Lansing, Michael Bueche of St. Charles, Patrick Bueche (fiancé Melissa) of Missouri, Martin Bueche of Stanwood, Joseph Bueche of Chesaning, John (Annette) Bueche of Owosso and Bob (Stephanie) Bueche of Montrose; 20 nieces and nephews; 16 great-nieces and great-nephews; aunt Betty Birchmeier; aunt Marie (Tom) Blackmer; and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Bueche, who died two days prior; an infant brother Thomas Joseph Bueche; a great-niece and great-nephew Vada Reid and Michael Brenton Neitling; grandparents Frank and Helen Bueche and Donald and Matilda Flynn; uncles Albert Flynn and Richard Birchmeier; and a sister-in-law Ann Bueche.
A combined funeral mass with his father will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Peter Catholic Church, the Rev. William Gruden officiating. Inurnment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning and from 10 a.m. until the mass Friday at the church. A vigil service will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the family or American Legion Post No. 212.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
