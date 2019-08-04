Age 66, of DeWitt, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Preferring to be known as Becky, she was born in Springfield, Missouri, July 5, 1953. The daughter of Harry Raymond and Dorothy Jean (Hart) Ropp, Becky attended high school in Owosso and Western Michigan University. She graduated in 1976 from Ferris State University, where she was also active in the local chapter of Delta Zeta sorority. In 1984 Becky received her MBA from Central Michigan University.
She married Jimmy Butt Jr. of Benton Harbor Oct. 22, 1983, at People’s Church in East Lansing. They shared more than 35 years of marriage and raised three children: Sarah Gruesbeck of Lansing, Emily Butt (Severin Mortensen) of Lansing, and Kathleen (Andrew) Edmisten of Columbia, South Carolina. Becky also has a grandchild, Gunner Edmisten; a nephew, Matthew (Cristina) Ropp; and two grandnephews, Noah Ropp and Ethan Ropp.
Becky was employed as an instructor over the course of more than 30 years at a variety of public and private institutions and schools, many concurrently, including Lansing Community College; Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek; Myongji College in Seoul, South Korea; Great Lakes Christian College, Lansing; Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan; Clinton Task Force on Employment; Davenport University; DeWitt Community Education and others.
She taught or led seminars in a variety of business-oriented fields, including management, information technology, office/clerical skills and English usage, and conducted training courses in-house for a variety of organizations in the Lansing area.
She also served on the Capital Area Salvation Army advisory board. Earlier, Becky was employed with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulation as board services administrator.
Most recently Becky was a member of the DeWitt Christian Church, where she has served in several roles. She enjoyed playing the piano there and at home, where she kept a variety of types of sheet music including sacred, show, pop, and contemporary Christian.
Becky loved adventure and traveled at any opportunity,which sometimes took her to faraway places. Upon reaching “empty nest” family status, she and Jim opened their DeWitt home to foreign students for a time.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the First Church of Christ, 585 E. North St. in Owosso. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m. The family asks those attending to wear something pink in color, in recognition of breast cancer awareness. Memorials may be made to Mother Teresa House (hospice), P.O. Box 13004, Lansing MI 48901 or to Rock Lake Christian Assembly (Christian children’s camp), 7389 Vestaburg Road, Vestaburg MI 48891.
